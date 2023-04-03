Scammers disguised as celebrities have been on the rise lately, with criminals even using the names of those who have passed.
Last week TshisaLIVE reported on Lynn and Tony Forbes, parents of slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, warning AKA’s fans of scammers claiming the family is asking for donations.
AKA and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot dead outside a restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road on February 10.
“We would like to bring to your attention there are false requests for donations and investments from people posing as members of the Forbes family. We have not opened any donation accounts or requested any investments.”
Beware! Cassper Nyovest warns young rappers of fake R500 record label deal
Scammers disguised as celebrities have been on the rise lately, with some using the names of those who have passed away
Entertainment
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has warned young musicians not to fall prey to a fake advert asking aspiring musicians to pay R500 upfront.
Cass posted a screenshot of an email used in the scam which used the name of his record label, Family Tree.
It read: “Family Tree Records would like to offer you a marketing/distribution publishing deal. We offer special services with our deal such from graphics designs to professional materials. This will help improve your overall brand value working with distinguished international label. There is a small fee of R500 for this to take place which will state the offer was unsolicited [sic].”
He said the offer was “fake”.
Singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka was also caught by surprise when someone created a TikTok account requesting money through her foundation.
“I have just come to realise that someone has started a TikTok account in my name, with all my pictures linked to the Princess Of Africa Foundation. People have been donating money,” she said.
