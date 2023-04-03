Wish on Florida restaurant in Durban has announced its permanent closure following the February 10 murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane on its doorstep led to a “severe downturn in business”.
Director Philani Kweyama said the announcement was made with great sadness.
The restaurant will host “The Last Supper” on April 10.
“In light of the tragic event on our doorstep we have experienced a severe downturn in business which leaves the directors with no choice but to close the business permanently as the brand equity of Wish On Florida has been deeply hindered.
“Wish On Florida was certainly a wish come true for two black entrepreneurs who dedicated the past three years to building a successful black-owned restaurant in the heart of Durban, winning the Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur Award at the Durban Tourism Business Awards in 2022,” he said.
Wish on Florida to close after AKA's murder
Durban restaurant to host 'The Last Supper' on April 10
Senior reporter
Image: Instagram/AKA
Wish on Florida restaurant in Durban has announced its permanent closure following the February 10 murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane on its doorstep led to a “severe downturn in business”.
Director Philani Kweyama said the announcement was made with great sadness.
The restaurant will host “The Last Supper” on April 10.
“In light of the tragic event on our doorstep we have experienced a severe downturn in business which leaves the directors with no choice but to close the business permanently as the brand equity of Wish On Florida has been deeply hindered.
“Wish On Florida was certainly a wish come true for two black entrepreneurs who dedicated the past three years to building a successful black-owned restaurant in the heart of Durban, winning the Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur Award at the Durban Tourism Business Awards in 2022,” he said.
CCTV footage of the double murder showed Forbes embracing Tibz and shaking hands moments before a man wearing a white sweater and a hat fired several shots at close range before running across the road and disappearing.
Kweyama said closing the business was not an easy decision.
“To our staff members who are the fabric that held Wish On Florida together — this was not an easy decision. Our efforts to keep our doors open to ensure the security of your employment has been difficult and, unfortunately, the above mentioned has led to an untimely farewell.”
He thanked the City of Durban and various brands and suppliers who helped the business over the years.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos