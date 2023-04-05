John Kani’s ‘Kunene And The King’ returns to the State Theatre stage

The South African State Theatre has announced they will be staging the critically acclaimed Kunene and The King, starring revered theatre giants Dr John Kani and Michael Richard from April 13 to May 7.

Marking 25 years since the country’s ﬁrst postapartheid democratic elections, the play explores race, class, politics, theatre and the potentially unifying power of Shakespeare.

Michael Richard plays Jack Morris, a cantankerous old actor who hopes to overcome severe liver cancer to get to Cape Town to play King Lear. Kani himself is Lunga Kunene, a retired career assigned by an agency to tend to this querulous thespian.