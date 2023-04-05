Anele and her partners, Paul Buys and Frankie du Toit, have carefully selected every element of the show, from the costumes to the host and the panel of detectives.
“The Masked Singer is the new wave of music shows that has had viewers across the world enthralled for the last three decades. We remember how The Shell Road To Fame show in South Africa many years ago got families sitting together to back their favourites.
“The Masked Singer is the new generation of singing shows and I am certain South African audiences will embrace this show with the same passion and intensity that they did the earlier-generation singing competition shows,” Anele said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.
The Masked Singer South Africa launches in the second quarter of 2023 as a weekly show on SABC3 and SABC1.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Somizi, Sithelo, J'Something & Skhumba! — 'The Masked Singer SA' unveils its celebrity panel
Journalist
Image: Supplied
The SABC, Primedia and Anele Mdoda’s production company Rose and Oaks have teamed up to develop and broadcast a local version of The Masked Singer.
The singing competition, which is based on the Korean King of Masked Singer, sees media personalities, thespians and politicians take to the stage singing well-known songs while donning full-body costumes and masks to hide their identities.
Singer J'Something, media personality Somizi Mhlongo, social media sensation Sithelo Shozi and comedian Skhumba are the first season's celebrity panel of detectives who will guess who is behind the mask.
Anele and her partners, Paul Buys and Frankie du Toit, have carefully selected every element of the show, from the costumes to the host and the panel of detectives.
“The Masked Singer is the new wave of music shows that has had viewers across the world enthralled for the last three decades. We remember how The Shell Road To Fame show in South Africa many years ago got families sitting together to back their favourites.
“The Masked Singer is the new generation of singing shows and I am certain South African audiences will embrace this show with the same passion and intensity that they did the earlier-generation singing competition shows,” Anele said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.
The Masked Singer South Africa launches in the second quarter of 2023 as a weekly show on SABC3 and SABC1.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos