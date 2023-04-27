'There are moments where I almost cried' — DJ Cleo reflects on life as he graduates a 'Witsie'

DJ Cleo is now a BA Wits graduate and he couldn't be prouder.
It's graduation season and TL has been filled with people — including celebs — graduating, with seasoned music producer DJ Cleo the latest.
Taking to his Instagram timeline he opened up on how much this meant.
“My heart is full of emotion. The journey was long and tough. There were moments when I almost cried, feeling overwhelmed by the assignments, workload, loss of income due to the pandemic, divorce, heartbreak, and many other things,” he said.
“All these hardships were a great threat to my progress, comfort and ease of life was a greater threat. As I stand here with my degree in hand I realise that I am stronger, wiser and more resilient than I ever thought possible.”
Journalist
Image: Twitter
House of Zwide actress Kgabang Sekhabi also obtained her BA, in film and television, from Wits University.
“The person I am today is not the person I was when I first stepped through these university gates. I am so proud of the woman standing here today, boy is she strong and capable of anything she puts her mind to. She inspires me so much, whenever I am low, I will look back on this day, on this journey and I will pick myself up again the same way she had to, over and over again,” she wrote.
Generations: The Legacy actress Ditebogo Ledwaba joins the Witsie celeb duo.
“Just like that, an era has gone wow! I’m in awe of you father, super grateful a whole Honours. Thank you to everyone who’s sent me encouraging messages and all the reposts and 'congratulations'. On to the next,” she wrote.
