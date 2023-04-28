Skwatta Kamp is back! They've recently got back together to “kick it” in the studio one more time.
The hip-hop group, now consisting of Slikour, Relo, Nimza, Shugasmakzx and Bozza, have released their last project.
Taking to his Instagram, rapper Slikour dedicated the album to members of the group who have died.
Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi passed away in 2015 and Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe in 2021.
“I dedicate this energy to my resting brothers Flabba & Nish. Then I dedicate it to Smakx, Bozza, Nemza and Relo, thank you for giving me the chance to change my life. We made history and are blessed with the privilege of being alive to close it. I love you forever brothers and sister. Then I dedicate this to the first generation supporters you initiated, what business would refer to as an untapped market, and that’s benefited a future generation of artist and fans cause now they tapping — btw, we had a song called tap that arse — I digress. The Kamp is officially out of the building bowing out with a brilliant piece of work. Please save the project and, listen, I look forward your comments once you've heard it,” he posted.
'I dedicate this energy to my resting brothers Flabba and Nish' — Slikour on Skwatta Kamp’s new album
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Siya Metane
Skwatta Kamp is back! They've recently got back together to “kick it” in the studio one more time.
The hip-hop group, now consisting of Slikour, Relo, Nimza, Shugasmakzx and Bozza, have released their last project.
Taking to his Instagram, rapper Slikour dedicated the album to members of the group who have died.
Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi passed away in 2015 and Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe in 2021.
“I dedicate this energy to my resting brothers Flabba & Nish. Then I dedicate it to Smakx, Bozza, Nemza and Relo, thank you for giving me the chance to change my life. We made history and are blessed with the privilege of being alive to close it. I love you forever brothers and sister. Then I dedicate this to the first generation supporters you initiated, what business would refer to as an untapped market, and that’s benefited a future generation of artist and fans cause now they tapping — btw, we had a song called tap that arse — I digress. The Kamp is officially out of the building bowing out with a brilliant piece of work. Please save the project and, listen, I look forward your comments once you've heard it,” he posted.
On the rap group's Instagram page, they announced their new album is now out.
“SVN out at midnight! So much excitement, we can’t wait for you to hear this album and to, hopefully, enjoy it as much as we enjoyed kicking it in the studio together one last time.”
In their mentions, fans congratulated them on the album's release.
“Let this on be for the books. Thank you for an awesome journey, to the fallen soldiers you will forever be in our “SkwattaKamps”, wrote one follower.
“All singles were fire. Can’t wait for the whole SVN album,” added another.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos