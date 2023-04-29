Thobeka “Tipcee” Ndaba is grateful for a second chance at life after a bad car accident.
The gqom star was travelling with friends in the early hours of Tuesday in her friend's car when they were involved in a crash.
“We were leaving the garage somewhere in Pinetown, we were in a Ford Ranger, the traffic light was green for us, then some man appeared in an orange car who just skipped the traffic light and crashed into us right by the middle of the intersection. The man apologised and said he’ll pay for the damages,” Tipcee told TshisaLIVE.
Tipcee was taken to hospital after the accident and discharged on Wednesday.
She sustained minor injuries on her knees, mouth and head.
“The kneecap moved on the right knee and on the left I got scratched.”
After receiving calls and messages of concern, Tipcee assured her fans she was OK and recovering.
“Thank you, I survived a car accident. God is so great. Thanks for the love and calls checking up on me. I want to thank everyone for the love and support and checking up on me, I really appreciate it. Slowly but surely I’m healing.”
Tipcee grateful for life after car accident
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Tipcee
Thobeka “Tipcee” Ndaba is grateful for a second chance at life after a bad car accident.
The gqom star was travelling with friends in the early hours of Tuesday in her friend's car when they were involved in a crash.
“We were leaving the garage somewhere in Pinetown, we were in a Ford Ranger, the traffic light was green for us, then some man appeared in an orange car who just skipped the traffic light and crashed into us right by the middle of the intersection. The man apologised and said he’ll pay for the damages,” Tipcee told TshisaLIVE.
Tipcee was taken to hospital after the accident and discharged on Wednesday.
She sustained minor injuries on her knees, mouth and head.
“The kneecap moved on the right knee and on the left I got scratched.”
After receiving calls and messages of concern, Tipcee assured her fans she was OK and recovering.
“Thank you, I survived a car accident. God is so great. Thanks for the love and calls checking up on me. I want to thank everyone for the love and support and checking up on me, I really appreciate it. Slowly but surely I’m healing.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos