House music DJ Mörda has sung late rapper AKA's praises after he won multiple Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs).
The MMAs were held on Saturday at Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga.
AKA won the Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop Artist and Best Male Artist categories.
“A big congratulations to AKA and The Megacy, well deserved to you Kiernan. I am proud of you, Kairo Forbes, for shining so bright. Lynn Forbes and Tony Forbes, well done to you and the team on all the hard work nobody gets to see. The Megacy will live forever. #inMegawetrusttrusttrust”
Taking to her own Instagram timeline, AKA's mom Lynn Forbes shared snaps of them at the cemetery were AKA is buried.
'Well deserved' — Mörda congratulates AKA on his MMA wins
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ AKA
House music DJ Mörda has sung late rapper AKA's praises after he won multiple Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs).
The MMAs were held on Saturday at Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga.
AKA won the Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop Artist and Best Male Artist categories.
“A big congratulations to AKA and The Megacy, well deserved to you Kiernan. I am proud of you, Kairo Forbes, for shining so bright. Lynn Forbes and Tony Forbes, well done to you and the team on all the hard work nobody gets to see. The Megacy will live forever. #inMegawetrusttrusttrust”
Taking to her own Instagram timeline, AKA's mom Lynn Forbes shared snaps of them at the cemetery were AKA is buried.
She thanked everyone who walked the journey with AKA on his Mass Country project.
“Kiernan (AKA), your talent is unquestionable. You have been consistent for almost two decades and you deserve each of these awards. You are a legend and you have left us with a lasting legacy for the generations to come. We are so proud of you and we acknowledge the people, who you chose, to be there with you till the end and bring Mass Country to life,” she posted.
Sharing how they worked on Mass Country, manager and co-executive producer Nhlanhla “Nivo” Ndimande said AKA put his all into the album and approved all elements before his death.
“The team was blessed to work so closely on this project with Kiernan. We spent a lot of time mapping out this rollout and creating the content we have under his direction. Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project,” he said.
‘I don’t want to believe he had enemies’ — Lynn Forbes speaks on speculation surrounding AKA’s assassination
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos