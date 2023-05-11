'Just need y’all to hold on just a little bit more' — Cassper Nyovest to fans on new album
Cassper Nyovest has asked his fans to be patient as he wraps up things before the release of his album.
“The album is coming, trust me. It’s such a beautiful piece. I’m so proud of it. Just need y’all to hold on just a little bit more so we can get paperwork done. I want a smooth release,” he wrote.
He previously shared he wanted his next offering, which was mixed overseas, to be fire.
“The album [is] getting mixed now in LA. I need that crisp world-class knock! This s**t better bang,” he posted.
Cassper hinted in March that he planned to drop the whole project and not singles.
“This album is perfect. I might not drop a single. I might just drop the whole project so it’s received in context. I don’t want any confusion, so the song that is dropping before the album isn’t a single. It’s a campaign. It’s a dope song, but it’s not the sound of the album.”
Earlier this year a Twitter user urged Cassper to come back harder in the rap game.
'This year I'm going to need you to take it back to the top. I mean the top in this rap s**t. It's high time you reclaim that spot,” tweeted the fan.
“Nah, I’ve done my thing. If there’s guys who still don’t rate me, it’s on them. No more points to prove, raps, music, hits, money, business, whatever man. I’m that dude FR overall. Those who don’t see it yet will never ever see it and that’s OK. Next chapter,” Cassper replied.