'Just need y’all to hold on just a little bit more' — Cassper Nyovest to fans on new album

Cassper Nyovest has asked his fans to be patient as he wraps up things before the release of his album.

“The album is coming, trust me. It’s such a beautiful piece. I’m so proud of it. Just need y’all to hold on just a little bit more so we can get paperwork done. I want a smooth release,” he wrote.

He previously shared he wanted his next offering, which was mixed overseas, to be fire.

“The album [is] getting mixed now in LA. I need that crisp world-class knock! This s**t better bang,” he posted.

Cassper hinted in March that he planned to drop the whole project and not singles.