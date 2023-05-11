You can now sing along live! Westlife coming to SA in November

There must be something in the air that's making international artists flock to Mzansi's shores, with the latest — Irish boy band Westlife — proving this is the year of concerts.

The band is heading this way later this year with The Wild Dreams Tour but are making only two pit stops.

They were the soundtrack to many lives in the '90s and 2000s with hits such as Mandy, Flying Without Wings, Coast to Coast and Queen Of My Heart.

Westlife started their journey in music in 1998 and consists of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily.

Westlife SA tour info:

Cape Town

Date: November 1

Venue: Grand Arena, GrandWest

Tickets: Available exclusively from Ticketmaster

Pretoria

Date: November 3

Venue: SunBet Arena, Time Square

Tickets: Available exclusively from Ticketmaster

Westlife joins the likes of Bryan Adams, Deborah Cox and Tamia who are billed to perform this year.

Tamia is set to kick off her South African tour on July 4 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, in Cape Town, move on to KwaZulu-Natal on July 7 to perform at the Durban ICC and conclude her tour on July 8 at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria.

In 2019, Tamia was in South Africa to promote her studio album, Passion Like Fire.

“The one good thing that I feel blessed about is that I am doing something that I love and I get to connect with people through music and be on stage and see people laughing, crying, hugging and dancing.

“You feel like you have gone through these experiences with people and that it is such an intimate thing and which is a blessing,” Tamia told Sowetan.