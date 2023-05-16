Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the single previously, Lloyiso shed light on the inspiration behind it.
He created the song with Earwulf and Grammy Award-winning producers Mr Hudson (who has produced songs for John Legend, Janelle Monáe and Jay-Z) and Stargate (who has been behind songs for Beyoncé, Rihanna and Sam Smith, among others).
“Run is about breaking those boundaries that hold you back from living your best life. It’s about letting go of those fears and letting your mind free,” he said.
Since entering the singing competition Idols SA aged 16, Lloyiso has grown from strength to strength He has performed for David and Victoria Beckham to made history as the first South African artist to sign to Republic Records.
Lloyiso said he was confident his talent would attract international attention.
“I've always known I'm meant for global. I never thought to myself that I'm going to be a South African artist. I always thought I'm going to be touring the world. My plan was to release as much music as I can, get myself out there as much as I can so I can travel the world and just be myself.”
Lloyiso gets a shoutout from Chris Brown
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Lloyiso's mellifluous vocals have skyrocketed his career beyond borders, garnering him more attention from international stars by the day.
The singer had his fans marvelling at his international stardom after Chris Brown shared on Instagram stories Lloyiso's single Run from his debut EP Seasons.
Image: Instagram/ Chris Brown
Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the single previously, Lloyiso shed light on the inspiration behind it.
He created the song with Earwulf and Grammy Award-winning producers Mr Hudson (who has produced songs for John Legend, Janelle Monáe and Jay-Z) and Stargate (who has been behind songs for Beyoncé, Rihanna and Sam Smith, among others).
“Run is about breaking those boundaries that hold you back from living your best life. It’s about letting go of those fears and letting your mind free,” he said.
Since entering the singing competition Idols SA aged 16, Lloyiso has grown from strength to strength He has performed for David and Victoria Beckham to made history as the first South African artist to sign to Republic Records.
Lloyiso said he was confident his talent would attract international attention.
“I've always known I'm meant for global. I never thought to myself that I'm going to be a South African artist. I always thought I'm going to be touring the world. My plan was to release as much music as I can, get myself out there as much as I can so I can travel the world and just be myself.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos