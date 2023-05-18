Brush up your singing skills, dust off your best garb and get ready for RnB sensations Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild.
The pair were announced as headline acts for the Afro-Soul and R&B version of the Magic Music Sessions event set to be held in July.
The musicians were unmasked as headliners at a press briefing at the Indaba Hotel and Conference Centre in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
MCing the event was media personality Mbali Nkosi, who let the attendees know Deborah Cox could not make it for the media briefing.
Award-winning Canadian singer, songwriter, producer and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Deborah Cox will, alongside award-winning, critically acclaimed singer and songwriter Musiq Soulchild, make their first stop at Grand West in Cape Town on July 27 and Pretoria will host the second leg on July 29 at the SunBet Arena.
Speaking at the media briefing, Vertex Events executive director Thato Segaole explained the two artists were individually booked for shows in 2020 but plans were put on hold because of Covid-19. The decision then came to merge the two and have two headline acts.
Deborah Cox & Musiq Soulchild to headline Magic Music Sessions in July
Journalist
Image: Supplied via Bkool Media
Brush up your singing skills, dust off your best garb and get ready for RnB sensations Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild.
The pair were announced as headline acts for the Afro-Soul and R&B version of the Magic Music Sessions event set to be held in July.
The musicians were unmasked as headliners at a press briefing at the Indaba Hotel and Conference Centre in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
MCing the event was media personality Mbali Nkosi, who let the attendees know Deborah Cox could not make it for the media briefing.
Award-winning Canadian singer, songwriter, producer and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Deborah Cox will, alongside award-winning, critically acclaimed singer and songwriter Musiq Soulchild, make their first stop at Grand West in Cape Town on July 27 and Pretoria will host the second leg on July 29 at the SunBet Arena.
Speaking at the media briefing, Vertex Events executive director Thato Segaole explained the two artists were individually booked for shows in 2020 but plans were put on hold because of Covid-19. The decision then came to merge the two and have two headline acts.
“The event is called Magic Music Sessions. We've had the event for roughly six, seven years now. What's been happening at the event is we've been building time and time again our story telling the journey of music. It's an event about live collaboration, and it's about live instrumentation. So every single event we've had has always been about instrumentation. We've always pushed for people not to have DJs or any back tracks — we wanted an actual experience.”
South African supporting acts will be musicians Vusi Nova and Ami Faku.
“The reality is the show has always been a home-grown show, it's always had local acts that can deliver musically who can deliver on vocal delivery and bands who give good shows,” added Thato.
He said Vusi and Ami were chosen because they aligned with what they were going for.
Music programming manager of local entertainment at Mzansi Magic David Molotlhanyi said their decision to partner on this event was because everything led to catering for home.
“As soon as we heard of Music Magic Music Sessions and the international headliners we asked who were the locals. We heard that [Vusi Nova and Amu were] and we were happy. We will always be there to support local acts as much as we are very strong and capable of hosting international acts.”
Tickets for the show are now available for purchase on Webtickets and at Pick n Pay stores nationwide.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos