Did Chris Brown just do moves from SA's 'Tobetsa' dance challenge?
It might be safe to say that US singer Chris Brown has his eye on South African talent after his recent dance video.
American-Nigerian superstar Davido roped in Chris in his TikTok challenge choreographed by Beny Jr with dancer Poco Lee, Afrobeats artist Lamii, and others for his single Unavailable featuring Musa Keys.
“Had to bring together two of the most fire dancers from two different worlds. GUESS WHO?! UNAVAILABLE challenge STILL goin'! Just ask the family,” Davido captioned the post.
In the video, Chris Brown ended the challenge with dance moves similar to Uncle Waffles' Yahyuppiyah challenge and Myztro, ShaunMusiQ and Ftear's Tobetsa challenge.
Watch the video below:
In March, Chris's video in a club trended in Mzansi after he was spotted doing the Big Flexa challenge when the remix featuring Akon, Alfa Kat and Ma Gang played.
Chris Brown spotted at a club vibing to "Mr Big Flexa" Costa Titch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/apM8smEWG7— Click Media Music 🎶 (@ClickMediaMusic) March 27, 2023
Chris has given South African stars co-sign for their talent.
Recently, he took to his Instagram stories sharing a video of Lloyiso's single Run from his debut EP Seasons.
The singer also got to meet rapper Nasty C in London after he co-signed him on his Instagram stories for his freestyle on OTR YouTube channel.
Nasty C reposted it on his timeline.
“Bro whaaat? (and this freestyle’s almost ag 500K on OTR YouTube channel),” he wrote.