Did Chris Brown just do moves from SA's 'Tobetsa' dance challenge?

It might be safe to say that US singer Chris Brown has his eye on South African talent after his recent dance video.

American-Nigerian superstar Davido roped in Chris in his TikTok challenge choreographed by Beny Jr with dancer Poco Lee, Afrobeats artist Lamii, and others for his single Unavailable featuring Musa Keys.

“Had to bring together two of the most fire dancers from two different worlds. GUESS WHO?! UNAVAILABLE challenge STILL goin'! Just ask the family,” Davido captioned the post.

In the video, Chris Brown ended the challenge with dance moves similar to Uncle Waffles' Yahyuppiyah challenge and Myztro, ShaunMusiQ and Ftear's Tobetsa challenge.

Watch the video below: