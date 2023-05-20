“Kiernan was born with love, raised in love, gave love to so many and all he wanted in return was to be loved and respected in the same way. You gave that to him and he died surrounded by love. Thank you,” she wrote.
‘You deserve only the best’ — Lynn Forbes gushes on Nadia Nakai on her birthday
Late rapper AKA's mother Lynn Forbes celebrated Nadia Nakai on her birthday, saying she deserved only the best life has to offer.
She gushed on Nadia's energy and the humanity she has shared with them.
“Happy birthday @nadianakai You are one of the most beautiful humans I know and your light radiates from within. Thank you for being you. You are a blessing and it is an honour to know you. Keep on shining your light into the world. I wish you endless blessings, love and joy. You deserve only the best and it will come to you in ways you cannot begin to imagine. We love you,” she wrote.
Lynn previously shared her gratitude to Nadia, thanking her for loving AKA.
“I am forever indebted to you for the way you love and respect my son to this day. You showed him what real love and respect is and you brought out the absolute best in him.
“Kiernan was born with love, raised in love, gave love to so many and all he wanted in return was to be loved and respected in the same way. You gave that to him and he died surrounded by love. Thank you,” she wrote.
At the memorial service held at the Sandton Convention Centre for AKA, Lynn said through her late son she had gained two daughters.
“I want to celebrate at this time Zinhle and Nadia. This is not a normal situation for most people,” she said.
“Sometimes I don't do Twitter but when I go there sometimes and I find all these things, I think, 'Come on people, it's all love over here'. I aimed to have two sons but what I've gained are three daughters. Britney, Nadia and Zinhle. And forever, both of you, though Kiernan is not around any more, you are always welcome and you will always be my daughters.”
