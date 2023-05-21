From being a radio personality to taking up DJing, launching her own fashion and more, Zanele has had a lot to celebrate about with the strides she's taken in the entertainment industry.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, the 5FM host said she counts all her blessings and still has a lot to show the world who Zanele Potelwa is.
“God is real! I never saw any of this for myself because I was never meant to be in entertainment according to 20-year-old me, but the fact that God led me here and now has already, in such a short space of time, sent me literal angels in the form of my bosses — old and new — colleagues, and people who gave me opportunities and made so many of my dreams come true.
“I am constantly in gratitude and I can only dream bigger. It's surreal but it's exciting because the world truly is my oyster.”
'It’s a little different to what I normally do' — Zanele Potelwa bags another TV show gig
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Zanele Potelwa has hinted to her fans that she is set to be on the small screen again soon.
The media personality took to her social media timeline recently excitedly announcing she had scored herself a TV gig.
“I’m so excited to let you know that I’m working on another TV show. It’s a little different to what I normally do, but not so different and it’s leading up to a historic event on the continent. I’ll be telling you about it with a video I’m working on. OK love you! And as always, Thank you God. Jesus never fails to surprise me!” she captioned the post.
From being a radio personality to taking up DJing, launching her own fashion and more, Zanele has had a lot to celebrate about with the strides she's taken in the entertainment industry.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, the 5FM host said she counts all her blessings and still has a lot to show the world who Zanele Potelwa is.
“God is real! I never saw any of this for myself because I was never meant to be in entertainment according to 20-year-old me, but the fact that God led me here and now has already, in such a short space of time, sent me literal angels in the form of my bosses — old and new — colleagues, and people who gave me opportunities and made so many of my dreams come true.
“I am constantly in gratitude and I can only dream bigger. It's surreal but it's exciting because the world truly is my oyster.”
Former Hudson pupil Zanele Potelwa eating up airwaves as lunchtime voice on 5FM
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos