×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

'It’s a little different to what I normally do' — Zanele Potelwa bags another TV show gig

21 May 2023
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Zanele Potelwa bags another TV show gig.
Zanele Potelwa bags another TV show gig.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Zanele Potelwa has hinted to her fans that she is set to be on the small screen again soon. 

The media personality took to her social media timeline recently excitedly announcing she had scored herself a TV gig.

 “I’m so excited to let you know that I’m working on another TV show. It’s a little different to what I normally do, but not so different and it’s leading up to a historic event on the continent. I’ll be telling you about it with a video I’m working on. OK love you! And as always, Thank you God. Jesus never fails to surprise me!” she captioned the post.

From being a radio personality to taking up DJing, launching her own fashion and more, Zanele has had a lot to celebrate about with the strides she's taken in the entertainment industry.  

Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, the 5FM host said she counts all her blessings and still has a lot to show the world who Zanele Potelwa is.

“God is real! I never saw any of this for myself because I was never meant to be in entertainment according to 20-year-old me, but the fact that God led me here and now has already, in such a short space of time, sent me literal angels in the form of my bosses — old and new — colleagues, and people who gave me opportunities and made so many of my dreams come true. 

“I am constantly in gratitude and I can only dream bigger. It's surreal but it's exciting because the world truly is my oyster.”

Former Hudson pupil Zanele Potelwa eating up airwaves as lunchtime voice on 5FM

From the debating society at Hudson Park High School via varsity radio and national traffic announcements, Zanele Potelwa has hit the national ...
Sport
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding
Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...