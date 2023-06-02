Hungani Ndlovu replaces Cornet Mamabolo as T'bose on ‘Skeem Saam’

On Thursday, actor Hungani Ndlovu was announced as the new Thabo 'T'Bose' Maputla on Skeem Saam.

The popular SABC1 show has been renewed for another season, which will air on July 3, making this its 12th year since the drama series' debut.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE by production, it was revealed that it's not only Hungani who is joining the show, but seasoned actor Tazz Nginda will also join, playing the character of Sisanda Qhubeka.

“The first episode of Season 12 sees the return of Thabo ‘Tbose’ Maputla’ under unfavourable circumstances that threaten to tear a young couple apart. The character of ‘Tbose’ has been recast and will now be played by actor and dancer, Hungani Ndlovu.”

Tazz's character was described as a charming, marketing strategist who oozes sex appeal and great confidence. But not everyone will welcome him with open arms, as he subtly stirs trouble that leaves the Maphosa kingdom divided.