Simphiwe has often been vocal on politics in Mzansi. Taking to Twitter in January 2022, she said even though she would love to see a woman lead the country, she's not certain the woman needs to come from the ANC camp because it is a "lost cause".
"If the ANC wasn’t such a lost cause, a female president from the camp would be such a breath of fresh air. Given that the ANC as a whole has created such destruction, the treatment of Lindiwe Sisulu seems particularly aggressive. But alas, throw the whole thing away," she wrote.
Simphiwe Dana reflects on time spent with former president Thabo Mbeki
Journalist
Image: Masi Losi
Singer and songwriter Simphiwe Dana recently rubbed shoulders with former president Thabo Mbeki.
The star shared a snap with the former statesman and said the chat was inspirational.
"It has been such a wonderful time spent with this great leader on our way back from Guinea. I got such important insights from our conversation. The gentleness and patience he exhibited as I asked him a myriad of questions. I will treasure this experience for a long time to come," she wrote
