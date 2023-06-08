The Bala family managed to top Twitter trends lists every time their reality TV show airs on Mzansi Magic and Loyiso Bala has shared his experience filming his life.
From the family going to therapy together to personal affairs about past relationships coming to light, The Bala Family show has had viewers captivated.
Before the premiere of the show, Loyiso promoted the show for not being scripted, but things have turned out differently since it aired.
For Loyiso, his and his family's lives have been under scrutiny with viewers questioning their traditional customs and whether Loyiso's wife Jennifer had fully embraced his culture.
With this show his first stint on reality TV, it hasn't been an easy task to navigate.
The singer took to his socials timeline on Wednesday, sharing behind the scenes footage of filming, speaking of the effort he takes to remain authentic while documenting his life.
“Real life is like a journey without a script. But while in front of the camera, we portray a curated version of reality,” he wrote.
“It hasn't been easy to be part of this show, but amid the challenges, I’ve strived to be as authentic as possible, letting the rawness shine through the crafted façade.”
'It hasn't been easy' — Loyiso Bala on his reality TV debut
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Loyiso Bala
