Pabi Cooper, K.O & Uncle Waffles score 2023 BET Awards nominations
Journalist
Image: SUPPLIED
Amapiano musician Pabi Cooper will represent Mzansi at the 2023 BET Awards with SETE hitmaker K.O after the pair bagged a nomination for Best New International Act.
Pabi and K.O will be up against Eswatini-born star Uncle Waffles, Aya Nakamura (France), Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Central Cee (UK), Ella Mai (UK), L7nnon (Brazil), Stormzy (UK) and Tiakola (France).
Pabi, K.O and Uncle Waffles took to their socials to share their joy at the recognition.
“Grateful,” said K.O.
“Proud to announce I am nominated for the BET Awards,” said an excited Pabi, while Uncle Waffels said, “This is crazy. Thank you so much!”
Here are some of the other popular categories and artists nominated:
Album of the Year
Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla, Breezy, Chris Brown, God Did, DJ Khaled, Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar, Renaissance, Beyoncé and SOS, SZA.
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B, Coi Leray, GloRilla, Ice Spice,Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj.
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage, Drake, Future, J Cole, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby.
Full nominations list here.
