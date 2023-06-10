How ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ stars got their big break
Telenovela shot entirely in Eastern Cape brought chance for local fans to meet their screen idols
Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 10 June 2023
It has been a few months since Gqeberha: The Empire, the first-ever Mzansi Magic telenovela shot entirely in the Eastern Cape, made its debut and captured the hearts of many in the province. ..
How ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ stars got their big break
Telenovela shot entirely in Eastern Cape brought chance for local fans to meet their screen idols
It has been a few months since Gqeberha: The Empire, the first-ever Mzansi Magic telenovela shot entirely in the Eastern Cape, made its debut and captured the hearts of many in the province. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos