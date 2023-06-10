×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

How ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ stars got their big break

Telenovela shot entirely in Eastern Cape brought chance for local fans to meet their screen idols

Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 10 June 2023

It has been a few months since Gqeberha: The Empire, the first-ever Mzansi Magic telenovela shot entirely in the Eastern Cape, made its debut and captured the hearts of many in the province. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Biden Falls During Air Force Commencement Ceremony
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death