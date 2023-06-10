Radio station honours Mark Pilgrim's legacy with ‘Pilgrimage’ party

HOT 102.7 FM is set to pay tribute to radio personality Mark Pilgrim.

Pilgrim died in March at 53 after a battle with cancer.

The station will host an event on Saturday June 10 to honour Pilgrim's legacy by hosting a “Pilgrimage’ Party” at The Sound Room in Kyalami, at which listeners will be given the opportunity to pay their respects to the late broadcaster while raising money for one of his favourite charities, the Reach for a Dream Foundation.

The event, which sold out tickets in less than 48 hours, will feature DJ sets from HOT 102.7FM’s Madurai and Shawny B, Mickey Pereira and Lil Dave, playing a selection of “Old Skool” hits and all of Pilgrim’s favourite songs.

“No-one loved an Old Skool party more than Mark, and this is just one of the ways we feel we can pay tribute to all he stood for, loved and achieved. It’s going to be a party to remember and a send-off that Mark, we hope, would have been proud of,” MD of HOT 102.7FM, Lloyd Madurai said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

“This party is all about Mark and the things in life that he loved and were important to him. That includes the Reach for a Dream Foundation, of which he was a big supporter. That will be part of Mark’s legacy, along with the incredible work he did for various cancer-related charities, inspiring those suffering with the same disease and giving hope by encouraging them to ‘Don’t Stop Believin’.”