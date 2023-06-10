Zikhona Sodlaka recently celebrated her birthday and with it came a deep sense of gratitude and reflection on her career in the entertainment industry.
The seasoned actress has starred in multiple fan-fave productions, such as Gqeberha: The Empire and The Wife.
Taking to her Instagram timeline she hinted there was something in the pipeline which she said was a special project called The Art Circle.
“I’m so honoured to have spent the past 18 years of my life entertaining. Through my pioneering on-screen characters, and by way of record-breaking film and television productions we’ve navigated through the most intense emotions; laughter, tears, anger, shame, disgust, guilt, distress, and ultimately joy. I’m so thankful for every single supporter. Whether you’ve tuned in to watch an episode, purchased tickets to watch a film, or an industry friend who has walked alongside me throughout the years. As a birthday gift to myself, and you my greatest supporters, I have been working on a special project. A real labour of love that pays homage to you all.”
Zikhona Sodlaka reflects on 18 years of being in the entertainment industry on her birthday
“I’m so honoured to have spent the past 18 years of my life entertaining”
Journalist
Image: Twitter/ Zikhona Sodlaka
Zikhona Sodlaka recently celebrated her birthday and with it came a deep sense of gratitude and reflection on her career in the entertainment industry.
The seasoned actress has starred in multiple fan-fave productions, such as Gqeberha: The Empire and The Wife.
Taking to her Instagram timeline she hinted there was something in the pipeline which she said was a special project called The Art Circle.
“I’m so honoured to have spent the past 18 years of my life entertaining. Through my pioneering on-screen characters, and by way of record-breaking film and television productions we’ve navigated through the most intense emotions; laughter, tears, anger, shame, disgust, guilt, distress, and ultimately joy. I’m so thankful for every single supporter. Whether you’ve tuned in to watch an episode, purchased tickets to watch a film, or an industry friend who has walked alongside me throughout the years. As a birthday gift to myself, and you my greatest supporters, I have been working on a special project. A real labour of love that pays homage to you all.”
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, the actress said she was caught off guard by the amount of love and appreciation she received when she played Mandisa on The Wife.
“You can only imagine it caught me by surprise but I love being part of the South African population. I love belonging to this country, and for this country to say yes to me and to see them so invested in the story it means they really do see themselves in it. It makes me a proudly South African true story.”
When she exited the show Zikhona said Mandisa was an unexpected life-changing experience for her.
“Mandisa was never supposed to be someone who lasted past the first season. I had taken the role knowing this is the character who dies in the first season. This is something we knew from the word go as she kills herself, even in the book. But because viewers loved her so much we had to keep her and in deciding to keep her, the writers explored what we could do with her, and the results were pure magic.
Zikhona Sodlaka on keeping the world glued to their screen: 'It's our turn now'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos