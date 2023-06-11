“Every time I look at my wife, I see God's love. As I always say to her, I thought I had lost her. I thought it was impossible. I thought she was too good for me. So much had been said about me.
4 years down and a lifetime to go — Dumi Mkokstad and wife celebrate anniversary
Image: Instagram/ZiphozeNkosi Nzimande
Dumi Mkokstad and his wife Dr Ziphozenkosi Mthembu are celebrating four years of marriage.
The pair tied the knot on June 6 2019.
Marking the occasion, the couple took to their social media timelines to pen heartfelt messages to each other.
In a series of Instagram posts, Dumi gushed over his wife, reflecting of the experiences they've shared together since getting married.
From the birth of their first baby to buying their first home. Dumi spoke of how much they don't share but choose to enjoy privately.
‘I could have died a long time ago but I’m still alive’ — Dumi Mkokstad counts his blessings
“Every time I look at my wife, I see God's love. As I always say to her, I thought I had lost her. I thought it was impossible. I thought she was too good for me. So much had been said about me.
“Every time I need to remind myself of how much God loves me. I always look next to me. Ziphozenkosi is truly my treasure. In every sense of the word. A gift from the Lord. Proof of God's unfailing love,” he wrote.
Zipho shared their wedding video with the caption: “Today, and every other day, is a reminder of how our beautiful love story is my favourite. Four years and counting, my love. Happy anniversary.”
The couple, who recently revealed they were expecting their second child together, have revealed the gender of their baby.
“Daddy got tired of being the only man in the house. Finally the champ is here (My Boy),” Dumi wrote.
