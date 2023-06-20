Phelo is part of the famous Bala Brothers but said he was in a space where he needs to find himself.
"I don't know if the group will get back together. I think individually we have a lot to deal with, personally and career-wise. I think it would be nice to also have a chance to explore what Phelo really wants.
"I'm in the process of finding Phelo before I can even put myself in a space where I will have to disappoint you. I think I still need to grow. I remember I had to grow up really quickly with Bala Brothers because I was in the public eye and therefore I couldn't really learn what Phelo actually wanted."
He said after the trio split he felt lost.
"I do believe that in the process I'm going to, in all the steps that I've taken, that I'm hoping to find me again. I think as you go you lose love for the things that you used to enjoy, now they are not interesting any more. It's just regaining that passion back and if it's not there, it's not there.
"People should prioritise their mental health, I think that's absolutely everything."
'I'm finding myself' – Phelo Bala on prioritising his mental health
Journalist
Image: Supplied
His family's reality show has kept viewers glued to the screens, with some lauding it as the most authentic show on TV.
Phelo Bala, the youngest of the Bala brothers, told TshisaLIVE viewers saw just a glimpse of his life on The Bala Family reality show.
"I've always found myself to be particularly private. So I think over the years my life — and also how it played out for all to see and all to assume because of what they read — somehow I feel the audience is yet to see it.
"There's so much to unpack, but it's a closer look and its entirely not all of it. I didn't hold back but I feel like there's so much to be addressed. You can't show certain aspects especially, within just three months, so it's a closer look at Phelo's life for the three months we were shooting."
Phelo in now officially divorced from his ex-husband Moshe Ndiki. The pair tied the knot in 2019 and have kept that part of their lives private.
"I really try and not get into too many details about my marriage. I would like to keep it like that out of respect for him. If he wants to tell his side, that's fine. I think the most important thing for me was to tell my narrative and touch a little bit on what was happening [on the show] and I guess which is what's happening to me now.
"I'm not scared to share, I'm really happy to share, but I think maybe in time I'll let people in."
Phelo is part of the famous Bala Brothers but said he was in a space where he needs to find himself.
"I don't know if the group will get back together. I think individually we have a lot to deal with, personally and career-wise. I think it would be nice to also have a chance to explore what Phelo really wants.
"I'm in the process of finding Phelo before I can even put myself in a space where I will have to disappoint you. I think I still need to grow. I remember I had to grow up really quickly with Bala Brothers because I was in the public eye and therefore I couldn't really learn what Phelo actually wanted."
He said after the trio split he felt lost.
"I do believe that in the process I'm going to, in all the steps that I've taken, that I'm hoping to find me again. I think as you go you lose love for the things that you used to enjoy, now they are not interesting any more. It's just regaining that passion back and if it's not there, it's not there.
"People should prioritise their mental health, I think that's absolutely everything."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos