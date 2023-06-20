'We’ll probably fix every issue humankind has ever faced' — What to expect from Trevor Noah's podcast

Trevor Noah's fans are set to get a weekly dose of the comedian’s signature humour and razor-sharp wit as he launches a new Spotify podcast.
Trevor Noah's fans are set to get a weekly dose of the comedian’s signature humour and razor-sharp wit as he launches a new Spotify podcast.
A statement shared with TshisaLIVE by Spotify on Tuesday confirmed Trevor was set to host a new original podcast on the platform later this year, where he will engage in in-depth and freewheeling conversations with some of the most influential and renowned figures around the world.
“It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people.
“We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced, so you definitely want to join us for every episode,” he said.
Global Podcast Studios head Julie McNamara said Trevor was one of the distinctive voices fit for captivating storytelling for the more than 100-million podcast listeners on their platform.
“We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humour, insightful commentary and consummate interview skills on a global scale.”
Trevor left popular talk show The Daily Show last December after seven years to catch up on things he's missed out on. He has been booked and busy since.
Among the many strides he's been taking, Trevor kickstarted his global comedy tour Off The Record in early January.
“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realised there’s another part of my life out there I want to carry on exploring,” he told Rolling Stone magazine.
“I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows.”
