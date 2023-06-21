“This album is perfect. I might not drop a single. I might just drop the whole project so it’s received in context. I don’t want confusion, so the song dropping before the album isn’t a single. It’s a campaign. It’s a dope song, but it’s not the sound of the album.”
While he understood he would not always be regarded as the “coolest”, he said he still wanted to have influence and continue making money.
“I don’t ever want to fall off. I understand not being the coolest or the hottest, that’s inevitable, but falling off as far as influence, reach, money and people not taking your calls because you’re a burden. May I never see that day oh Lord,” he wrote.
In January Cassper said he did not feel the need to prove himself anymore.
“Nah, I’ve done my thing. If there’s guys who still don’t rate me, it’s on them. No more points to prove, raps, music, hits, money, business, whatever man. I’m that dude FR overall. Those who don’t see it yet will never ever see it and that’s OK. Next chapter,” he wrote.
'It's a celebration of longevity' — Cassper Nyovest on new album 'Solomon'
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest
Cassper Nyovest has been in the music industry for more than a decade and says his next album is a celebration of that.
Taking to his Twitter timeline, he shared the name of his much-anticipated music project.
“My next album #Solomon drops on July 28 and it’s a celebration of longevity,” he wrote.
In his mentions his followers expressed their excitement.
“Can't wait! Sounds like you put your heart into it. Heard that snippet from the weekend and it's fire,” one posted.
“I hope you're rapping hard AF. I'm pumped for this one,” said another.
While dropping hints earlier this year he promised it was going to be a fire album.
“This album is perfect. I might not drop a single. I might just drop the whole project so it’s received in context. I don’t want confusion, so the song dropping before the album isn’t a single. It’s a campaign. It’s a dope song, but it’s not the sound of the album.”
While he understood he would not always be regarded as the “coolest”, he said he still wanted to have influence and continue making money.
“I don’t ever want to fall off. I understand not being the coolest or the hottest, that’s inevitable, but falling off as far as influence, reach, money and people not taking your calls because you’re a burden. May I never see that day oh Lord,” he wrote.
In January Cassper said he did not feel the need to prove himself anymore.
“Nah, I’ve done my thing. If there’s guys who still don’t rate me, it’s on them. No more points to prove, raps, music, hits, money, business, whatever man. I’m that dude FR overall. Those who don’t see it yet will never ever see it and that’s OK. Next chapter,” he wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos