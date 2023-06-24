The trio will also host Miss South Africa's TV series Crown Chasers.
Beauty and brains — What Bonang is looking for in Miss South Africa
Reporter
Image: Instagram/The BForce
Media personality Bonang Matheba will judge Miss South Africa for the first time with actress Leandie du Randt and former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.
The beauty pageant is set to take place on August 13 and the winner will be crowned at the SunBet Arena in Time Square, Pretoria.
Bonang, who previously hosted the show in 2019, said she is looking for a Miss South Africa the country can aspire to be like.
“I am looking for some who’ll play a great ambassadorial role; who is passionate about her CSI projects; someone who is an advocate for social justice and someone who will play a role in being a spokesperson for the youth,” she said.
According to Bonang, a Miss South Africa is someone relatable, proudly South African, who carries herself with dignity, grace and elegance.
“She has to be beautiful, but she must also have a wonderful and zesty personality. Somebody that gravitates towards people and who people gravitate towards — that X-factor.
“I believe the woman who wins was born to be Miss South Africa and has the essence of a Miss South Africa. It’s our responsibility to identify her,” she said.
The trio will also host Miss South Africa's TV series Crown Chasers.
The five-part series will air on SABC3 from July 8 at 4pm.
“The series will give us a greater opportunity to get to know the girls because they get taken through all these challenges and you will experience a 360º view of their personality. How they are in tough times, how they handle external factors that might influence them, good or bad, how they interact with other people, how they look on camera, how they interact in social settings, around other women and around competition, and how they handle themselves.
“By the time we crown the winner we will know her well, what makes her tick when she is on and off camera and what kind of woman she is,” said Bonang.
Zozibini was part of the executive team producing the series.
“Everyone should watch Crown Chasers because every year people wonder what the process of choosing a Miss South Africa is like and now they will have a full picture,” she said.
“What’s special about this show is South Africa gets to fall in love with these women and watch them grow in their journey towards the crown. When your favourite contestant becomes Miss South Africa, it will feel as though you have walked with them every step of the way and learnt what kind of woman they are. There’s something beautiful about feeling included and being a part of your new Miss South Africa’s journey.”
Zozibini's advice to finalists is “to be sure of themselves”.
“They are all finalists because they worked hard and they deserve to be there. I want them to know every event and situation that has happened in their lives has prepared them for this moment. The answer to being Miss South Africa is not rocket science and is not found in any book. They have every answer they need within themselves, so all they must do is show up in their truest form.”
Leandie, having hosted Love Island South Africa, said: “Audiences will love the realness and the behind the scenes activities of Crown Chasers. The show will also help them get to know the finalists on a deeper level and understand and respect what they have to go through to win the crown.”
“I am looking for the woman that has that Miss South Africa feel to her when she walks into the room; someone who can be the best version of herself at all times, is memorable, has a presence and a purpose in her heart to serve and lead the country in being the best it can be,” said Leandie.
