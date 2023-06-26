TheViewer’s Choice: Best New International Act award went to Libianca of Cameroon, but fellow nominee Pabi Cooper was a winner on the pink carpet and one of the fan favourites.
The big winners on the night included:
- ALBUM OF THE YEAR (*TIE!): Renaissance - Beyoncé & SOS - SZA;
- BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST: SZA;
- BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (*TIE!): Chris Brown & Usher;
- BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT: Burna Boy (Nigeria); and
- VIEWER'S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT: Libianca (Cameroon).
For the full list of winners see here.
Additional reporting by Constance Gaanakgomo.
South Africans shine on the BET Awards pink carpet
Image: Greg Kriek
South Africans Uncle Waffles, Pabi Cooper and K.O came out empty-handed at Sunday evening's 23rd annual BET Awards in Los Angeles – but were winners on the pink carpet with their fabulous fashion.
Outside the Microsoft Theatre, a resplendent Uncle Waffles (Lungelihle Zwane) was a fashion favourite on the bright pink carpet. Wearing a silver cascading mermaid gown by Ryan Keys of Keys Fashion, featuring thousands of sequins, crystals and pearls, the amapiano DJ taking the US and Europe by storm expressed gratitude to her many fans.
“A lot of new opportunities, a lot of crazy opportunities – you know, when they come you just think ‘are you sure?’ because it’s so surreal,” Uncle Waffles told TimesLIVE.
“It feels like I’m living a dream – that I hope I never wake up from ... I’m touring for 200 days this year, can you believe I was in Paris last night?
“I’m so looking forward to seeing all the artists – and I think my dream artist would be Rihanna … Miss RiRi would sound amazing on amapiano.”
Both Uncle Waffles and K.O lost out to Burna Boy from Nigeria, who won the award for Best International Act.
K.O arrived on the pink carpet with an Asian-inspired black straw hat from an SA designer, paired with a black long-sleeved shirt and colourful patchwork pants.
“I was just trying to play with different colour palettes, something that kind of speaks to the whole African vibe, and mix it up with a modern trend,” he told TimesLIVE.
“I’m looking forward to seeing Busta Rhymes on stage, and his Lifetime Achievement Award — he never misses when performing so I know he’s gonna get the crowd going crazy.
He added: “I wanna thank God who has brought me to this point, and I wanna thank the fans who have been absolutely amazing all these years. This is for all the kids out there who dream … make sure you dream as big as possible, ‘cause nothing on this Earth is impossible.”
Image: Jemal Countess
Additional reporting by Constance Gaanakgomo.
