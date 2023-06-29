'Have a concrete plan' — Anele Mdoda's advice to those attending Durban July

With Durban expected to be a hotspot for the entertainment industry in July, with many celebs flocking to the Durban July among other events. Anele Mdoda had some advice for her followers.
About 48,000 people are expected to attend the event at the Greyville Racecourse.
The 947 presenter took to her timeline, pleading with attendees to make sure they have their ducks in a row before travelling to the city.
“Durban July chronicles are about to be all over the timeline. Please, please Abeg ... have a concrete plan now on how you are getting home.
“Treat this weekend like doing iVosho ... you must know how you are going to come up while you are going down. Thanks for attending my Ted Talk.”
On Tuesday, TimesLIVE reported the KwaZulu-Natal civic group Umsinsi Wokuzimilela called for a boycott of Saturday's horse racing event.
Amid concerns about safety, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said law enforcement agencies will be deployed to strategic areas during the Durban July to ensure the safety of patrons and residents.
“About 100 metro police officers will be deployed around the Greyville area. In addition, metro police’s public order policing unit, which is trained in crowd control, is on high alert to ensure an incident-free event,” he said.
