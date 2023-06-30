DJ Sbu recalls how he had a gun pointed at him in 'road rage' incident

“I've never been so scared in my life. He pointed straight at me and I was in the driver's seat. He was fearing for his life and he could've fired shots. When he pulled the gun out we all started apologising, I'll never forget that day because I could've lost my life over a road rage incident and we were wrong.”
Taking to her Twitter timeline, rapper Nadia Nakai said she was terrified by how people close to the Braamfontein shooting scene were seemingly not scared after the gun went off.
“That video of the man getting shot outside a club in Braam, the thing is, I didn’t hear screams and mayhem after the shots were fired. It’s like everyone, including the person taking the video, is desensitised. That scares me,” she tweeted.
Journalist
Image: Instagam/ DJ Sbu
DJ Sbu has urged people to always remain calm while sharing his two cents' worth about a shooting in Braamfontein in which a JMPD officer was killed, saying he once had a close brush with death.
The DJ said when he was in his 20s driving an expensive car, he was involved in a road rage incident that almost turned out badly for him and the other occupants of the car.
“I was with my friends and a white man was driving badly. We intimated him and swore at him, and this is in Fourways, William Nicol (Drive). We drove following him while he was driving around Fourways and when he was driving into his neighbourhood while we were chasing him, I don't know what got into us. I think we were hyping each other in the car. When he got to his security gate as he was about to drive in, he got out and pointed a gun towards us.”
