Siba hosts US actor Anthony Anderson at her restaurant
Journalist
Image: Supplied
Siba Mtongana is beaming with pride after hosting US actor Anthony Anderson at her restaurant.
The actor, who recently travelled to Cape Town to celebrate Juneteenth (a federal holiday in the US commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans) in a “special way,” dined at SIBA — The Restaurant on Thursday evening and met the celebrity chef.
Siba took to her timeline, sharing a picture of herself with Anthony, with the caption: “I’m just a kid from Compton’ ... ‘I’m just a kid from Mdantsane’.”
Siba has made major strides in the culinary industry and is putting South Africa on the map.
In early June the chef walked away with the Best Hotel Restaurant and Excellence awards at the Luxe Restaurant Awards and is nominated for a prestigious World Culinary Award.
Siba, who has had her own cooking show, is set to make a television comeback as a judge on BBC Lifestyle's South African Bake Off .
Speaking of her achievements during a recent interview on Metro FM, Siba attributed it all to hard work and preparation.
“The secret is hard work. This is one thing I have said when I was doing my shows on the Food Network on television. Just be consistent with hard work because that's what ultimately gives you the result.
“I believe in constant preparation and growth in different spheres of my life and movement. Not being stagnant in doing one thing.”
