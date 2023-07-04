The ancestors have spoken and festinoes have listened
Gregory Maqoma performs on stage for the last time in his extraordinary 'EXIT/EXIST'
So this is what full circle feels like. Ululating so hard you can hear young vocal chords, at full stretch, actually vibrate. Masculine yells, hands clapping on and on, arms outstretched, tears...
