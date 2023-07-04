Congratulations are in order for Kolisi after his documentary “Rise” — The Siya Kolisi Story won the audience award at the international Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
The documentary, which was produced by Jon Day and RocNation's executive producer Michael Yormack, and written and directed by director Tebogo Malope, tells the story of the sports star's upbringing in Gqeberha, his foundation at Grey College and how he has conquered the world of sports, becoming the first black man to be made captain of the Springboks in 2018.
“We have won the biggest award, the audience award for best doccie film. We were also the only fully African film showcased at the festival, and we are thrilled we won. As a director, I am very particular and intentional with the stories I get to tell, and there was nothing I wanted more than to tell Siya’s story in the manner in which we told it,” Tebogo said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.
This award follows after Siya was bestowed the National Order of Ikhamanga by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Speaking of what the accolade means to him, Siya said he hopes his story can encourage those who see it to achieve their dreams.
“I hope my journey inspires people to chase their dreams and reminds others to never allow adverse circumstances to define our lives,” he said.
“We are more than products of our environments, and we have the potential to change our respective narratives. Our win at Tribeca is very important to me and my team, and we are excited about how far this film travels across the world and maybe make it to the academy.”
‘We are excited about how far this film travels across the world’ — Siya Kolisi on his international award
Image: Supplied
