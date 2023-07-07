Musician Lloyiso Gijana's name is on the lips of those who have witnessed him perform on local and international stages and when he was announced as the opening act for American singer Tamia's three-city tour in Mzansi, it made perfect sense.
The multi-Grammy awards nominee kicked off her tour on Tuesday in Cape Town before heading to the Durban ICC. The last leg will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Sunbet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria.
TshisaLIVE spoke to Lloyiso.
How do you feel about opening shows for Tamia?
I love Tamia and I am grateful for this opportunity. These are all big shows and I’m excited to sing to her fans.
What has been your favourite so far?
My favourite thing is to sing my songs to an audience. I’ve created new arrangements of my songs that I’m really excited to play live.
'I will always bring an amazing show' — Lloyiso is loving touring with Tamia
Journalist
Image: Supplied by Universal Music South Africa
Musician Lloyiso Gijana's name is on the lips of those who have witnessed him perform on local and international stages and when he was announced as the opening act for American singer Tamia's three-city tour in Mzansi, it made perfect sense.
The multi-Grammy awards nominee kicked off her tour on Tuesday in Cape Town before heading to the Durban ICC. The last leg will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Sunbet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria.
TshisaLIVE spoke to Lloyiso.
How do you feel about opening shows for Tamia?
I love Tamia and I am grateful for this opportunity. These are all big shows and I’m excited to sing to her fans.
What has been your favourite so far?
My favourite thing is to sing my songs to an audience. I’ve created new arrangements of my songs that I’m really excited to play live.
You’ve been planting the seeds, working at launching your career on the international market. Would you say you are where you wanted to be?
Not yet. I have just played my first shows in the US and they were great, but I want to bring my music and my performances to all corners of the world.
What are you serving Tamia's fans?
They can expect to be blown away. I will always bring an amazing show and these shows with my band will leave them speechless.
So far, it seems like Lloyiso has hit the right notes for fans. See tweet below:
The singer, whose star keeps rising, has promised his fans nothing but quality music.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, he said he knows he has a unique talent to offer the world and is ready to take over.
“I've always known I'm meant for global. I never thought I'm going to be a South African artist. I always thought I'm going to be touring the world. My plan was to release as much music as I can, get myself out there as much as I can so I can travel the world and be myself.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos