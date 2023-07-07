Notably, De Mthuda, Da Musiqal Chef and Eemoh’s collaboration with Sipho Magudelela, Sgudi Snyc, has made significant strides on the local and international charts this week.
'Mnike' holds number one spot for eighth consecutive week on the official SA charts
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/Tyle ICU
According to The Official South African Charts (Tosac), Tyler ICU and Tumelo.za’s Mnike is holding strong at number one for eight consecutive weeks, proving it is more than a TikTok viral trend.
Tosac shared that the hit song is closely followed by the infectious hit Gangnam Style by Mas Musiq and Daliwonga at number two, while the number three spot belongs to Lady Amar, whose track Hamba Juba is a firm fave on radios and streaming services nationwide.
These songs continue to dominate the airwaves and playlists, showing their popularity and staying power.
Notably, De Mthuda, Da Musiqal Chef and Eemoh’s collaboration with Sipho Magudelela, Sgudi Snyc, has made significant strides on the local and international charts this week.
The electrifying banger climbs an impressive 12 places internationally, securing the ninth position. Similarly, it rises seven places on the local charts, now resting comfortably at number seven.
Tosac, which is powered by BMAT, recognises digital streaming numbers of singles.
The charts are an aggregation from Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and YouTube Music compiled by BMAT Music Innovators, the global music technology leaders. Chart week is from Friday to Thursday.
Different versions of a track are aggregated to their corresponding original track, including the radio edits, the same song with additional featuring artists, the same song in a different language/different country versions and DJs remixes. The original artist must be credited.
Mnike also accompanies Gen Zs dinner time courtesy of Spotify as part of their celebration of all things food and music at its Greasy Tunes pop-up.
The pop-ups combines some of South Africa’s most beloved street foods with some of its favourite tunes and artists, throughout July in Braamfontein.
It turns out that GenZs (people aged between 18-26) are very specific about what podcasts they listen to around specific mealtimes, but when it comes to music, there is little change between the hours. True to South African groove, and dance-craze culture, Gangnam Style dominates at lunch time while Mnike , is the number one streamed track, at dinner time.
“Music fits seamlessly with mealtimes, often elevating the experience and we love that GenZs are making Spotify such an integral part of their habitual listening. This is essentially what the Greasy Tunes pop up is about- connecting daily activities like eating lunch or dinner with music and sound to create a really fun experience,” says Spotify’s Lead, Music Strategy & Operations SSA, Warren Bokwe.
