Dineo Ranaka has joined the Podcast and Chill Network after her exit from Kaya 959.
The media personality joined the network almost a year after joining the radio station and being off-air for nearly two months since revealing her mental health battles in late May.
Kaya 959 MD Colleen Louw confirmed Dineo was no longer with the station.
She will host a show called Dineo On Sex n Stuff.
“I think I’m a unicorn. A new addition to the Podcast and Chill Network. Here’s to being free,” she said.
Dineo shared a snippet video where she explained why she wanted to explore conversations surrounding sex and mental health.
“Obviously, you know, I've been making headlines for my mental health and this, that and the other. There's something very peculiar about my life during this dark season. My sex hormones are raging, hence I want to have these sorts of conversations.”
Dineo excited to be ‘free’ from Kaya 959
Journalist
Image: Instagram/dineoranaka
In another post, Dineo thanked her followers, friends, colleagues and family for the unwavering support they've shown her.
“When we are supported, we soar. Behind closed doors, I have such a formidable support structure. Siblings, parents, my kids, my lover, my friends. They give me wings. Spanning the size of the biggest eagle you can ever imagine. Now when I include your support? My God, I feel superhuman.
“Thank you for holding and keeping space for me while my wings were being nursed. It’s all going to be an enjoyable journey of self-discovery. Researching mental health matters through conversations about sexual health and pleasure. From where I’m sitting, life looks like a vacation doing what I love and taking you with me. I love and appreciate each of you.”
