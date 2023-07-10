Cassper Nyovest has reflected on his longtime nemesis AKA.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot dead on February 10. His murder is under investigation.
During a recent sit down on The Episode podcast, Cassper spoke about their impact on the South African music scene.
When asked whether he had any regrets about his relationship with the late rapper, Cassper responded: “Of course now because [he's gone], but we were just in the moment and I think we were all at the moment.”
Cassper revealed the two recorded music together and spoke of how he hoped to make amends with AKA in a boxing match.
“I thought we were going to get into the boxing ring and handle it there. I thought after that we would be OK and make music. Well, we do have music together that people have never heard. We made a few records together.”
After AKA's death, Cassper took to his timeline to share a tribute to the late star, saying: “My sincere condolences go out to Kiernan and Tebello’s families, colleagues and fans. May their souls rest in peace and their legacies be celebrated. May the good Lord be with all of you at this sad time.”
Shedding light on his decision to hold back on social media, Cassper said he understood the severity of situation.
“People don't understand how hard it was for me. It's a sensitive matter and you have to really think about what you say. People have their own opinions. When we heard the news, I didn't say anything for a few days because there was nothing I could have said that was not going to be turned around.”
Despite their differences, Cassper said he was content with the legacy they left in the music industry together.
“We carried music. That was the most entertaining thing in music. We changed a lot.”
‘People don’t understand how hard it was for me’ — Cassper on AKA’s death and making music with the late star
Journalist
Image: Twitter
Cassper Nyovest has reflected on his longtime nemesis AKA.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot dead on February 10. His murder is under investigation.
During a recent sit down on The Episode podcast, Cassper spoke about their impact on the South African music scene.
When asked whether he had any regrets about his relationship with the late rapper, Cassper responded: “Of course now because [he's gone], but we were just in the moment and I think we were all at the moment.”
Cassper revealed the two recorded music together and spoke of how he hoped to make amends with AKA in a boxing match.
“I thought we were going to get into the boxing ring and handle it there. I thought after that we would be OK and make music. Well, we do have music together that people have never heard. We made a few records together.”
After AKA's death, Cassper took to his timeline to share a tribute to the late star, saying: “My sincere condolences go out to Kiernan and Tebello’s families, colleagues and fans. May their souls rest in peace and their legacies be celebrated. May the good Lord be with all of you at this sad time.”
Shedding light on his decision to hold back on social media, Cassper said he understood the severity of situation.
“People don't understand how hard it was for me. It's a sensitive matter and you have to really think about what you say. People have their own opinions. When we heard the news, I didn't say anything for a few days because there was nothing I could have said that was not going to be turned around.”
Despite their differences, Cassper said he was content with the legacy they left in the music industry together.
“We carried music. That was the most entertaining thing in music. We changed a lot.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos