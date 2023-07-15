Zakes Bantwini is the first African artist to headline a concert at the DHL stadium in Cape Town.
Zakes Bantwini first African artist to headline at DHL stadium
Image: Blaq Smith
Zakes Bantwini is the first African artist to headline a concert at the DHL stadium in Cape Town.
The Grammy award-winner on Friday announced his plans to fill up the 62,000-capacity stadium with his Abantu concert, set to take place on October 28.
Under his new partnership with talent management agency Aline, Zakes signed a three-year contract with the stadium.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zakes said the first show will accommodate 25,000 people, the second 45,000 and the last one 62,000.
“It’s been a long time coming and I’m so excited we’re finally able to launch the Abantu concert and share the first phase of our incredible line-up,” said Zakes.
The Osama hit maker hinted he will be joined by an international artist, whose name will be announced in the days leading up to the concert.
“Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and the City of Cape Town have been a pleasure to work with and I’m super excited for the city to be hosting not only myself but also the rest of the line-up that we will be unveiling,” he said.
While many would have expected the first show to kick-start in KwaZulu-Natal, Zakes said: “I might be from KwaZulu-Natal, but I am South African. I am enjoyed and loved everywhere. I no longer want to see myself as someone who is from Durban and everything I do only has to happen in Durban. Everybody deserves to have a Zakes Bantwini concert.”
Zakes, fellow Grammy-winner Nomcebo Zikode and rapper Boity were unveiled as flagship acts under Aline.
The agency produces live shows, content and experiential events and concerts, among other things.
It is a partnership with The Music Arena, Arena Holdings' music division, Gallo Records and Independent Media Group Africa.
“From the moment this opportunity presented itself I was super excited to be a part of something so special and I'm looking forward to the world seeing what I have to offer. I've been in studio for a few months and I can't wait to shake the game up with new music that's coming soon,” Boity said.
