Here is a glimpse of the show:
‘Channel has put in place security measures to protect team’ — MojaLove on ‘Sizokuthola’ crew ‘death threats’
Image: MojaLOVE/Instagram
MojaLOVE has assured the public it has put in place security measures to protect the crew of drug-busting TV show Sizokuthola after alleged death threats.
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula last week asked police minister Bheki Cele and justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to provide protection for the crew amid concern about their safety when shooting episodes exposing alleged drug dealers.
MojaLOVE head of channel Bokani Moyo told TimesLIVE the channel has taken steps to address security concerns raised by the crew.
“MojaLOVE can confirm there have been some threats against the team working on Sizokuthola. The channel has put in place security measures to protect the team,” Moyo said.
Moyo said shooting of the show was stopped due to it being on a production break and not because of the alleged threats.
The threats were being investigated, she said.
In his letter Zungula said a police escort for the crew could minimise the security risk.
“It is essential they be provided with police protection when they are shooting episodes of Sizokuthola, round the clock surveillance and any other necessary security measures to mitigate the risks they face.”
Zungula asked the ministers to investigate and prosecute those exposed as alleged drug dealers.
“I kindly request the justice department take proactive measures to engage with law enforcement agencies nationwide and thoroughly investigate the cases presented by Sizokuthola. By doing so, you can help bridge the gap between exposure and conviction.
“Without the appropriate legal consequences, the message conveyed by the show loses its potency and the drug dealers continue to operate with impunity,” Zungula said.
