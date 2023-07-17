While it has been nearly three years since Lady Zamar's sexual assault charges against her ex-boyfriend musician Sjava, social media trolls won't let the singer catch a break.
The Love is Blind hitmaker took to her Twitter timeline on Sunday in an attempt to share relationship advice: “Your job as a man is to make sure she never needs another man again.”
Her post sparked a storm on her timeline, with Twitter users criticising her comment and some accusing her of failing as a woman for allegedly making false claims against her former partner.
Responding to the backlash, Lady Zamar wrote a lengthy post, asking how she had become an easy target for attacks on the timeline.
“Why do you guys hate me so much? You guys don’t know me or my full story and you don’t know why I’ve kept quiet for such a long time. You guys have no idea how you break a person.
“I can’t move on from your assumptions of what happened to me. You’ve made your opinions my truth. What’s the end goal of all this hate and why are you so determined to believe a story that’s not even full of mine? When I try to tell you my truth you guys don’t want to hear it, when I try to move on, you guys attack me,” she wrote.
Lady Zamar questioned what would make Twitter users move on from the case and allow her to speak freely on social media, while she earlier went as far as going on a social media hiatus after facing public scrutiny.
“After you’ve commented on my stuff and said the most vile and evil tweets, what do you hope to achieve with it? What action would satisfy you guys. I can’t just live my life, I can’t just tweet and I can’t voice my opinions about anything, especially relationships.
“Do you want me to kill myself? Do you want me to die, be murdered, go to jail to make you guys happy? Do you guys want me to stop making music or publicly cry so you can see how I feel about what happened to me?”
‘Do you want me to kill myself?’ — Lady Zamar responds to cyberbullies
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Lady Zamar
While it has been nearly three years since Lady Zamar's sexual assault charges against her ex-boyfriend musician Sjava, social media trolls won't let the singer catch a break.
The Love is Blind hitmaker took to her Twitter timeline on Sunday in an attempt to share relationship advice: “Your job as a man is to make sure she never needs another man again.”
Her post sparked a storm on her timeline, with Twitter users criticising her comment and some accusing her of failing as a woman for allegedly making false claims against her former partner.
Responding to the backlash, Lady Zamar wrote a lengthy post, asking how she had become an easy target for attacks on the timeline.
“Why do you guys hate me so much? You guys don’t know me or my full story and you don’t know why I’ve kept quiet for such a long time. You guys have no idea how you break a person.
“I can’t move on from your assumptions of what happened to me. You’ve made your opinions my truth. What’s the end goal of all this hate and why are you so determined to believe a story that’s not even full of mine? When I try to tell you my truth you guys don’t want to hear it, when I try to move on, you guys attack me,” she wrote.
Lady Zamar questioned what would make Twitter users move on from the case and allow her to speak freely on social media, while she earlier went as far as going on a social media hiatus after facing public scrutiny.
“After you’ve commented on my stuff and said the most vile and evil tweets, what do you hope to achieve with it? What action would satisfy you guys. I can’t just live my life, I can’t just tweet and I can’t voice my opinions about anything, especially relationships.
“Do you want me to kill myself? Do you want me to die, be murdered, go to jail to make you guys happy? Do you guys want me to stop making music or publicly cry so you can see how I feel about what happened to me?”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos