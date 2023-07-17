End of an era! — SABC2 bids farewell to '7de Laan' after 23 years

After 23 years on air, SABC2 and Danie Odendaal Productions announces that long-running popular soapie 7de Laan will not be recommissioned for another season when season 24 ends in December 2023.
7de Laan made its debut on SABC2 on April 4 2000, bringing to life much-loved characters such as Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine, Aggie, Emma and the Meintjies family, who all became household names.
It focuses on the lives of residents staying in and around the community of 7de Laan in the suburb of Hillside. Originally presented in Afrikaans only, the show has gone through many transformations reflective of a changing society through the introduction of various dynamic characters, storylines and languages from other races and cultures, reflecting the rich diversity of our country.
In its trophy cupboard sits many awards 7de Laan has won, including the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) in the categories of Best Soapie and having been voted as the Most Popular soapie.
Head of Content for Video Entertainment for SABC Lala Tuku said: “SABC is proud to have worked with Danie Odendaal Productions and been part of the journey leading and producing the best Afrikaans soapie on local television for SABC2. 7de Laan has penetrated the hearts of millions of South Africans ... SABC wishes all the dedicated and talented cast and crew of 7de Laan all the best on their future endeavours.”
“It has been an honour and privilege to produce a show that has touched the lives of so many South Africans for over two decades. As we come to the end of this chapter, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated cast and crew who have poured their talent and passion into bringing the show to life.
“We also extend our deepest appreciation to the viewers and fans whose unwavering support has been the driving force behind our success. It is bittersweet to say goodbye, but we are filled with pride for the impact 7de Laan has had on our society, addressing important social issues and fostering [inclusivity], the show has made its mark on South African television. Thank you for being a part of this remarkable journey with us,” said Thandi Ramathesele, the show's executive producer.
