'Finally, after nine years': DJ Sbu celebrates huge milestone with MoFaya

Sibusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope is beaming with pride as he marks another milestone with his energy drink.
On Wednesday the DJ and media personality announced MoFaya is more accessible after he inked a deal with Shoprite Checkers.
“Finally, after nine years. Deal done. All praise to the most high God. Shoprite, thank you,” he wrote.
Dineo Ranaka, Minnie Dlamini and Robot Boii were among celebrities to congratulate him.
“Allow me to celebrate a huge win of yet another black human being. Congratulations DJ Sbu! Just imagine ... nine years! But yet, here you are! Let this be a lesson, when in waiting, watch how you wait!” Dineo wrote.
“That’s not an easy feat, congratulations,” said Minnie Dlamini.
“Excellence Mr Leope,” added Cornet Mamabolo.
Though social media users have questioned the ownership of the brand the DJ vigorously promotes, Sbu has made it clear he is not bothered about naysayers and prefers to focus on MoFaya's impact.
“I'd like to confirm and say you are correct. It definitely isn't mine because MoFaya is yours. I'm OK and you can just call me a brand ambassador, you can call me a hustler, you can call me an entrepreneur. Ultimately, language is man-made. I'm just proud of the team at MoFaya,” he said on his YouTube channel.
According to the Miss South Africa organisation, the first proudly black-owned energy drink in South Africa was cofounded by DJ Sbu and Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe in 2013.
Mofaya will feature in the first Miss South Africa television show Crown Chasers, which debuts on SABC3 at 4pm on Saturday, as well as during the live pageant finale at Sun International’s flagship venue, the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on August 13.
