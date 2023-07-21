Though Mzansi is witnessing a shedding of soapies on the screens, M-Net says Gqeberha: The Empire is going nowhere.
The channel poured cold water on the rumour that the telenovela, that has been on air for just one season, was coming to an end.
Zimoja reported there was trouble brewing citing some cast members not being paid on time and not being fed while shooting among grievances.
One actor spoke to the publication on condition of anonymity and shared what they have been through on the show.
“There have been more bad things happening on this production than good. We have tried to cover up the mess but it is too much now. Actors are underpaid and some starve on set,” the source said.
M-Net confirmed to TshisaLIVE that season two is in the pipeline.
“The channel can confirm that Gqeberha: The Empire is scheduled to remain on air for the foreseeable future. Plans are in progress for the next season, further details will be communicated in due course.”
The channel said it would probe the claims by some of the cast.
“Mzansi Magic has just been made aware of the allegations of mistreatment of cast. We take such allegations seriously and we will be reaching out to the production house to verify the same.
“Gqeberha: The Empire has been welcomed by our audiences as a great avenue to connect with the beautiful region of the Eastern Cape and we are proud of what this project has achieved in this province,” M-Net said.
M-Net denies rumours 'Gqeberha: The Empire' is being canned
"We are proud of what this project has achieved in this province"
Image: Instagram/ Gqeberha: The Empire
