In her mentions she received praise for her talent, while some shared their own experiences of losing family members.
“Hae mara acting is something else yazi. I wish the body knew we are just playing. It's not real,” commented one social media user.
“This is beyond acting sis Winnie, you touched places that haven't healed for most of us,” wrote another.
Actress Mona Monyane recently reflected on a character she played on Wild is The Wind.
Taking to her Instagram timeline she shared intricate parts that made her love the character and its layers.
“Abigail validated so much for me. She is her femininity. Her vulnerability. She does not waver from her truth despite the pain the challenges bring. I allowed myself to surrender. No 'strong black woman' choices were made for this role. Softness is what I chose. Softness so often untold,” she wrote.
Emotional scene triggers Winnie Ntshaba on ‘House of Zwide’
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Winnie Ntshaba
Seasoned actress Winnie Ntshaba says she was triggered when her character Faith Zwide buried her son.
It is not every day actors open up about how they have to tap into their emotions to bring characters to life, and we seldom hear how they are affected.
Sharing the clip from an episode of House of Zwide on Instagram, Winnie opened up about how the scene affected her.
“We tell real-life stories and because of the realness of death I was triggered this day. I had a headache for two days after shooting this. Sengathi uNkulunkulu angaduduza bonke who have lost their loved ones and give them strength and peace,” she wrote.
M-Net denies rumours 'Gqeberha: The Empire' is being canned'
In her mentions she received praise for her talent, while some shared their own experiences of losing family members.
“Hae mara acting is something else yazi. I wish the body knew we are just playing. It's not real,” commented one social media user.
“This is beyond acting sis Winnie, you touched places that haven't healed for most of us,” wrote another.
Actress Mona Monyane recently reflected on a character she played on Wild is The Wind.
Taking to her Instagram timeline she shared intricate parts that made her love the character and its layers.
“Abigail validated so much for me. She is her femininity. Her vulnerability. She does not waver from her truth despite the pain the challenges bring. I allowed myself to surrender. No 'strong black woman' choices were made for this role. Softness is what I chose. Softness so often untold,” she wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos