Kelly Khumalo grateful for 100k YouTube subscribers

Every YouTuber will tell you that getting people to subscribe to your channel is no mean feat. This is what singer Kelly Khumalo couldn't take for granted — that she has reached the much-coveted 100k subscribers.

The singer is one of the most followed South African celebrities, courtesy of her music and being “prone” to scandal.

Having recently given birth to her third child, Kelly has been scarce on the socials but she felt compelled to send a shout-out to her fans after she was told she had reached 100k subscribers on YouTube.

“Just received my 100 000 @youtube subscribers accolade thank you BoMakhi @umgsa for your love and support we are now sitting on 233k let’s keep pushing...”