Kelly Khumalo grateful for 100k YouTube subscribers
Every YouTuber will tell you that getting people to subscribe to your channel is no mean feat. This is what singer Kelly Khumalo couldn't take for granted — that she has reached the much-coveted 100k subscribers.
The singer is one of the most followed South African celebrities, courtesy of her music and being “prone” to scandal.
Having recently given birth to her third child, Kelly has been scarce on the socials but she felt compelled to send a shout-out to her fans after she was told she had reached 100k subscribers on YouTube.
“Just received my 100 000 @youtube subscribers accolade thank you BoMakhi @umgsa for your love and support we are now sitting on 233k let’s keep pushing...”
Another entertainer who recently achieved a milestone on YouTube worth mentioning is MacG of Podcast and Chill.
Last week, an official announcement on their social media platforms revealed they had garnered 1-million subscribers on their YouTube platform since its inception in 2018.
“Today is a monumental day for our podcast. From humble beginnings in a small apartment armed with a phone and microphones, we've hit 1-million subscribers. Grateful to the Lord and our incredible chillers who stuck by us.” read the announcement post.
MacG also took to his timeline to express his gratitude to the audience who made the accomplishment possible.
“Wow, I can’t believe we made it. Thank you to the team, our sponsors, our guests, God, my family, my woman, and most importantly, the chiller! Without your support through the good and very bad times, none of this would be possible #ThanksAMillion #RoadTo1Million Khezwooooo,” he wrote.