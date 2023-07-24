'I don't take anything for granted': Lira gives first interview since suffering stroke

Musician Lira says she does not take life for granted after suffering a stroke 14 months ago.
She recently spoke to Relebogile Mabotja on The Upside of Failure on Radio 702, where she opened up about how she had to learn again to speak, read and write.
“I get surprised with how much progress I'm making and today is a good day,” she said.
When asked why she decided to share her story, she said it was the right time.
“People have been asking me to share my story and I wasn't ready because I couldn't talk. I wasn't ready to speak in a conversation but now I'm ready and my speech impediment doesn't bother me, as it did before. I'm here to share my story.”
When a caller asked if there was anything good that came from suffering the stroke, she said, “life”.
“Just to enjoy life. I don't take anything for granted. It has made me value life a bit more. When you have a stroke, it calms you from the stress of life. When I'm stressed, I can't speak, so it is important for me to keep calm and peaceful.”
Image: Instagram/Lira
Lira revealed six months into her recovery she had been diagnosed with aphasia, and shared she was well on her way on her journey of healing.
“Can you believe it’s been six months. How time flies. I am feeling like myself yet I’m still on my recovery journey. It’s going to take some time, but it’s reversible,” she wrote.
A year after she suffered the stroke, the Feel Good singer opened up about the day it happened. She wrote a lengthy Instagram post, explaining she had been exploring Germany.
“Today marks a year since I had a stroke. At about 4.15pm I had a stroke, the sensation lasted about 15 minutes. I had no idea what was happening, so I kept walking, and nobody could see I had a stroke because I was walking normally. I walked into a restaurant, but I couldn’t talk — I moved my mouth, but words couldn’t come out. When I realised this, I just broke down.”
