‘I lost my soul because of money and fame’ — Nonhle Thema reflects on being a ‘monster’ in her 20s
‘I had to let it all go so I can live again’
Journalist
Image: Via Nonhle's Instagram
Actress and media personality Nonhle Thema said she was a monster when she was rolling in the dough in her 20s.
She opened up in a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday afternoon, urging others to have a better relationship with money.
“Too much money young turned me into a monster in my 20s. Money if you are not ready can be not good. Pray to understand money so it can be good to you.
“My father was very wealthy. I grew up in money. It was not new to me but when I made my own money I turned to be something else. Never be a slave to money, I think I was always trying to prove to my Dad that I was worthy. Now I know better. Money is to serve me, not the other way around.”
In a separate post she said her focus has shifted from making money her centre.
“I lost my soul because of money and fame. I had to let it all go so I can live again. Painful process but was worth it. God is my idol now.”
The media personality was feeling reflective when she entered the fourth floor recently.
“Today I’m 40 and no longer chasing, I’m OK as me. I’m NT forever. I’m grateful I’m healthy and alive and beautiful. I’m happy. Finally I gym a lot. I’m health-focused.”
In a series of Instagram posts she was loving on herself and releasing positive vibes to the universe.
“My humble manifestation to the universe is I desire the Nonhle Thema brand to be as big as the Coca-Cola brand. Thank you universe and so it is.”
