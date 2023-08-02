“It's like a kindergarten for adults where you can fantasise, play and think about what can harness what you have because now we are living in a place where we only know one thing,” said Nonceba.
Dineo's dad said he thought they were going to a sex house.
“I've seen sex houses walking in the Joburg CBD and wonder what's going on in there. We've never had this in the black community. I thought Dineo was introducing us to a sex house that I've always been seeing, and I thought let's go and peep. I've always had this feeling that it's not a safe place to be. The experience that I have now, and the knowledge I have now is that this is actually a beautiful place for adults in sex relationships,” said Kgotlaesele.
In a recent Instagram post, Dineo said after her New York trip the support she received from her partner, family and best friend to start her own podcast gave her wings to fly.
“My mom was visiting on the day and she was so excited for me and truly was an incredible cheerleader. I had shared with her my idea before I left for NYC. Actually, I shared the concept with my mom, best friend and partner soon after being discharged from a mental health hospital. They all said 'do it'. Each of them represented the wings I needed to take flight. I know they didn’t fully get it, but they supported it regardless.”
WATCH | Dineo Ranaka's parents explore the kinky side of sex
Image: Instagram/Dineo Ranaka
Dineo Ranaka's parents Kgotlaesele and Nonceba Ranaka opened up about intimacy and exploring fantasies in marriage on their daughter's podcast.
Her parents were guests on a recent episode of Dineo On Sex n Stuff where they visited Fetish Haven, a unique space offering a “play spa”.
Their offerings include products and spaces couples can explore from bondage chairs for spanking to sex rooms, mirror rooms, f*ck machines and a bondage wheel. Dineo's parents “explored” each room on their tour.
Dineo's mom said she learnt something from the tour, which is to explore and educate themselves about unique sexual preferences.
Dineo then sat down with her parents to have a chat about their experiences of Fetish Haven.
