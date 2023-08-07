"Countries crumble when one party dominates elections for decades. Like with any career, politicians need to be under pressure in order for them to do their job well," said another.
Earlier this year Linda Mtoba said she tried not to complain about government but couldn't hold in her frustration any longer.
“Load-shedding, potholes, parks badly or not maintained at all, roads not maintained, some have no markings. We all just driving."
“And to add to my list, jaywalking. But this goes back to poor planning by government by having no walkways. If there is they're also badly maintained so people don't walk there but rather walk on the road,” she wrote.
In another post she shared how the situation was bad for her mental state.
“I'm at a point where I try to not complain about the government every day because surely this is bad for my mental wellbeing. But wow.”
K.O lambastes government: ‘Did we deserve this type of leadership?’
Journalist
Image: Instagram/K.O
Rapper K.O has put the current leadership of the country on blast.
He headed to Twitter recently to share his thoughts about how Mzansi is seemingly walking backward.
"Apartheid was inhumane and deserved to be abolished. Thank you for democracy but damn, did we deserve this type of leadership?? Watching the decay and degeneration of this country in real time is crushing. Some African states are progressing, we’re regressing. Lord help us," he wrote.
In his mentions some welcomed his views and called for him to be more vocal about such issues in his music.
"You have the audience, you have the profile, you have the influence. Say this more often and much louder, write a song. Would love to hear your verses on the song,. You're thinking right," commented one.
"Countries crumble when one party dominates elections for decades. Like with any career, politicians need to be under pressure in order for them to do their job well," said another.
Earlier this year Linda Mtoba said she tried not to complain about government but couldn't hold in her frustration any longer.
“Load-shedding, potholes, parks badly or not maintained at all, roads not maintained, some have no markings. We all just driving."
“And to add to my list, jaywalking. But this goes back to poor planning by government by having no walkways. If there is they're also badly maintained so people don't walk there but rather walk on the road,” she wrote.
In another post she shared how the situation was bad for her mental state.
“I'm at a point where I try to not complain about the government every day because surely this is bad for my mental wellbeing. But wow.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos