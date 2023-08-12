While we might love them on runways and Instagram shops, local designers also get to shine on the Miss South Africa stage. Four of them will be dressing the Miss SA finalists in what is set to be a “fashion-forward” 2023 finale.
This year's pageant takes place at Sun International’s flagship venue, the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria. Musical acts will include Jimmy Nevis, Robot Boii and Brenda Ntambo among others. However, the fashion front will be held down by designers Shelli, Gert-Johan Coetzee, Sherif Tailor, William de Beer and Tracy B.
IN PICS | Miss SA designers tell us what went into their creations
Gert-Johan Coetzee and more talk inspiration behind outfits to be seen on Miss SA stage
Image: Veli Nhlapo
OPENING LOOK
Setting the mood and introducing the ladies to viewers who may not have seen them on Crown Chasers, the opening looks typically set the mood for the vibrant atmosphere of the show. Behind this year's gowns is Miss SA favourite Willet Designs Couture.
SWIMWEAR
One of the most talked about sections of the pageant, the swimwear is a long-standing tradition that can make or break the next queen from getting a step closer to the crown. The designers behind Shelli Handcrafted and Tracy B have collaborated for the section. While the vibrant creations from Tracy B are not new to the Miss SA stage, Shelli shares that she was inspired by the American designer Michael Costello for her creations.
“My signature style includes a high neck choker and shoulder epaulettes embellished with silver and gold tube beads and unique knot pattern combinations, allowing me to create a visually rich and captivating look, and my luxurious macramé designs are handcrafted with attention to detail and are custom-made according to my clients’ needs, while also creating exclusive limited collections.”
SUITING UP
This year introduces power dressing as the ladies don suits designed by Midrand-based designer Sherif Tailor. The designer says he has always wanted to create more suits for women as it captures a “refinement and sophistication” that can shine on the Miss SA stage.
Sherif's focus was on bold, strong suits that symbolise both freedom and power for the modern liberated woman.
“I believe the finalists should wear a power suit that reflects their personality, confidence, and screams ‘I am ready to take the crown and conquer the world’, so what better way to give each contestant a round of applause for the courage they have for embarking on this journey and for how far they’ve come, than by dressing them in a brocade fabric, a class of richly decorative shuttle-woven fabrics that makes luxury clothing. This material is highly valued because it is made of silk and contains fine gold and silver threads, which best describes the seven finalists. The admiration of various fabrics, colour schemes, and what I can create with them serve as my sources of inspiration.”
FINALE GOWNS
Wrapping the show up is none other than local fashion icon Gert-Johan Coetzee. As part of the multicultural influences behind his brand, Coetzee wanted to capture the diversity of South African cultures. Coetzee used his signature beadwork to form the gowns as a symbol of unity.
“Expect to be captivated by the extraordinary, and how the intricate details woven into each gown echo the threads of our society, celebrating our shared history and our journey towards oneness. These gowns aren't mere clothing; they're living symbols of South Africa's heart and soul, a radiant example of what can be achieved when unique elements come together in perfect harmony. And a fun fact is that it took seven women more than 2,000 hours to make the gowns,” said Coetzee.
Miss SA 2023 will be broadcast on SABC3, August 13 at 6pm.
